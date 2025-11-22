Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Down 13.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) fell 13.1% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 203. 12,338,506 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 502% from the average session volume of 2,047,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 233.50.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on ITH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 target price on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ithaca Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.
Ithaca Energy Company Profile
Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.
