TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Purchases 10,923 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF $OMFL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,923 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,680,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 999,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,726,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 671,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 592,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 95,471 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 449,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 7.8%

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $58.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

