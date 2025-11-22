TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $2 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF $ARKK

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 12,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKK opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.10. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $92.65.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.