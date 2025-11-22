TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Raises Position in HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,044 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,398,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,738,000 after purchasing an additional 131,012 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 2.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,993,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,657,000 after purchasing an additional 331,121 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd raised its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 44.1% in the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 14,423,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,778 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in HudBay Minerals by 50.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,628,971 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after buying an additional 2,561,607 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HudBay Minerals by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,281,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,264,000 after buying an additional 4,299,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.58. HudBay Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HudBay Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

