Swiss National Bank Acquires 11,200 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 844,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $208,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $892,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 121,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $247.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.26 and its 200 day moving average is $253.03. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.