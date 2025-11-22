Swiss National Bank Purchases 257,200 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,695,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $232,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. BWM Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,844.0% in the 2nd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 219,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Williams Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,954,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,485 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.44. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a market cap of $72.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.09%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

