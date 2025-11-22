TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Sells 2,667 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF $COM

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lessened its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,667 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000.

Get Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COM stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.