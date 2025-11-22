Swiss National Bank Purchases 76,300 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $216,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

HWM stock opened at $197.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.04 and a 1-year high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $240.00 target price on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.93.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

