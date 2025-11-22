Swiss National Bank Acquires 374,700 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,379,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 374,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $199,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 841,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 728,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 215,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 67,478 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $33.44 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.89%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

