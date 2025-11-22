TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 126,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 34,599 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $1,387,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,242,000 after purchasing an additional 232,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.25.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.12. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $100.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently -38.21%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Stories

