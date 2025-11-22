Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Sells 1,891,411 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,891,411 shares during the quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 150,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,892,804 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $154.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.70, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.85.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.