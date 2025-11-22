Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $193,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $266,084,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marriott International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after acquiring an additional 766,309 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,579,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.8%

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $295.84 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.87.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $584,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,102,167.92. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,440. This trade represents a 37.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

