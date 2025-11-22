The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,254,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 421,423 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cooper Companies worth $1,725,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,624,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,060,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 6.1%

NASDAQ:COO opened at $75.47 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $106.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.04 per share, with a total value of $195,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 63,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,324.80. This represents a 4.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews bought 1,525 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.77.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

