Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,216,679 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,823,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,216,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of CF Industries worth $1,823,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,055,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,220,000 after acquiring an additional 262,944 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,130,000 after purchasing an additional 240,756 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,169,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 16.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,275,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $255,977,000 after purchasing an additional 470,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 8.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,108,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,907,000 after buying an additional 234,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.56 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CF. Mizuho reduced their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CF Industries from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

