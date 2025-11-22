Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,017,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Avery Dennison worth $1,757,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,249,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,262,000 after acquiring an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,541,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $274,392,000 after purchasing an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,193,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,473,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,150,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,985 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 939,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,865,000 after buying an additional 129,189 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $170.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $207.99.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 33.67%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

