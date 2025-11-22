Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,559,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Everest Group worth $1,889,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everest Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Everest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Everest Group from $383.00 to $343.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Everest Group from $425.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Everest Group from $424.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, Director Allan Levine acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $306.08 per share, with a total value of $948,848.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,150.24. This represents a 294.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 11,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $307.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,499,521.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,983,023.58. This represents a 33.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everest Group Stock Up 2.0%

Everest Group stock opened at $311.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.47. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $302.44 and a 52 week high of $392.78.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.39 by ($5.85). The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 3.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

