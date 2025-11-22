Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 61,312 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,426,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Zebra Technologies worth $1,981,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $233.12 per share, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $240.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.11. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $205.73 and a 52 week high of $427.76. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 9.74%.Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

