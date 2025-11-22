Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,155,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Reliance worth $1,932,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Reliance by 417.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Reliance by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 595.5% in the 1st quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $275.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $347.43.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). Reliance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Reliance from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reliance in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.00.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

