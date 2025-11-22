Raymond James Financial Upgrades Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Moderate Buy

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho set a $435.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $255.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.21.

AVGO opened at $340.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.89. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $138.10 and a 1 year high of $386.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total value of $33,958,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 725,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,412,152.04. This trade represents a 12.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

