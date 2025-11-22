Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group downgraded Star Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Star Equity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Star Equity presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Star Equity Price Performance

Shares of STRR opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.42. Star Equity has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $15.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $47.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.68 million. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts anticipate that Star Equity will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Star Equity news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 10,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $106,461.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 700,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,386.18. This represents a 1.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 87,907 shares of company stock worth $937,425 and have sold 31,105 shares worth $287,007. 33.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

