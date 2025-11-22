Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This is a 14.9% increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $7.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $174.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.27. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $136.05 and a 52 week high of $180.65.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.05%.The firm had revenue of $737.48 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

