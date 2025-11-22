Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,433,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Molina Healthcare worth $1,916,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,140.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,744.4% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $141.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a twelve month low of $133.40 and a twelve month high of $359.97.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($2.13). The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 1.98%.Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-14.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $231.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $207.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

