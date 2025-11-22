Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,772,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,124 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,022,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,005.41, for a total value of $2,513,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,640. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $21,604,755.20. This trade represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,491,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson set a $810.00 target price on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $895.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $871.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.84. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.44 and a 1 year high of $1,020.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

