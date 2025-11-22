Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.11 Billion Stock Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,204,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,811 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $2,111,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Packaging Corporation of America in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total transaction of $5,399,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 437,378 shares in the company, valued at $94,460,526.66. This trade represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PKG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.17.

Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $197.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54. Packaging Corporation of America has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $250.82.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 10.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

About Packaging Corporation of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

