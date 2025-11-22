Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.06 Billion Stock Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,098,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pentair worth $2,063,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 14.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pentair by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $104.89 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.81.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pentair from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pentair

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, CFO Robert P. Fishman sold 7,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $820,800.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 63,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,658,748.88. This represents a 10.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.