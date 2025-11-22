Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322,704 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,145,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day moving average of $208.57.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

