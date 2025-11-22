Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.21 Billion Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,283,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 298,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Steel Dynamics worth $2,212,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 306.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $1,343,180.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. This represents a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STLD. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.44.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $164.73. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.39%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

