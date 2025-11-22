Trimble Inc. $TRMB Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,073,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 215,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Trimble worth $2,284,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 592.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRMB stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $87.50.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $139,158.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,770. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $50,187.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,999.69. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,692 shares of company stock worth $1,954,986. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Trimble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.18.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

