Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $5,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in OSI Systems by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 461,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,595,000 after acquiring an additional 83,724 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $806,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $251.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.06 and its 200-day moving average is $234.95. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.04. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $292.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $384.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.200-10.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on OSI Systems from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.57.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other OSI Systems news, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.74, for a total transaction of $5,714,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 292,969 shares in the company, valued at $83,712,962.06. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 1,500 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.15, for a total value of $424,725.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,943.40. The trade was a 22.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,257. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Stories

