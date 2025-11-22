Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 11,400 Shares of ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ESAB were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ESAB by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 8.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in ESAB by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in ESAB by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.50. ESAB Corporation has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $135.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23.

ESAB Dividend Announcement

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ESAB had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ESAB has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ESAB in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ESAB from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.33.

About ESAB

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

