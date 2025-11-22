Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,345,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $2,172,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 81,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE PFG opened at $84.29 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $90.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $79.95.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.00%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Stories

