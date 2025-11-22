Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $5.43 Million Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. $AXSM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $48,185,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 72,609 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,663,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 21,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $2,928,519.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,228.21. This represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,577 shares of company stock worth $48,635,799. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $149.44 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $149.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.96.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%. The company had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.96 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.88.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

