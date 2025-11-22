Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,565,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,799 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $2,333,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, Director Stephanie Stahl sold 1,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $118,879.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,208.48. This represents a 22.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,260 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $119,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,769.40. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $101.82 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $61.80 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 13.46%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.320-5.720 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

