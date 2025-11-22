Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Releases FY 2028 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2028 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $128.19 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $150.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $113,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

