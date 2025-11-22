Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 9.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 155.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 5.5%

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $70.43.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.18.

Insider Activity at Travel + Leisure

In related news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 1,538 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $100,093.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,072.32. This trade represents a 28.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 26,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $1,772,918.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 112,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,048.62. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,692 shares of company stock worth $8,967,762. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

