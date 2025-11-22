Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 36,650 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,650 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 135.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $309,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,630,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,435,447.76. This trade represents a 0.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $78.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 12.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna set a $33.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.90.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

