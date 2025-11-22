Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 20,370 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. $PTCT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,419,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,161,000 after buying an additional 632,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,512,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after acquiring an additional 471,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $51,427,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 24,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,508,043.90. Following the sale, the vice president owned 103,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,373,287.34. This trade represents a 19.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Pauwels sold 39,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $2,268,262.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,151.04. The trade was a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,807 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,813. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTCT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6%

PTCT opened at $78.47 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.95 and a 12 month high of $79.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.42 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.31% and a net margin of 35.65%.PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.