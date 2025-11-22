Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. $OPCH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health in the first quarter worth $494,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Option Care Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 543,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after purchasing an additional 47,747 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPCH. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Cowen began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 38,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,739,872.20. This represents a 10.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman L. Wright bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $99,976.41. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,334.31. This represents a 28.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Price Performance

OPCH opened at $29.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.29 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47.

Option Care Health Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

