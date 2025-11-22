British Land’s (BLND) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 506 price objective on the stock.

BLND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 495 target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on British Land from GBX 298 to GBX 308 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 433.25.

British Land Stock Performance

LON BLND opened at GBX 374.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 368.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 367.17. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 318.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 413.80. The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.59.

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 15.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. British Land had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 171.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that British Land will post 29.375 earnings per share for the current year.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

