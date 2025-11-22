Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 27,421 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,487,000 after purchasing an additional 111,065 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,369,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,079,000 after acquiring an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 6.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 801,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,019 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SEI Investments by 339.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 783,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,832,000 after purchasing an additional 605,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 228.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 782,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,472,000 after purchasing an additional 543,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

SEI Investments Trading Up 1.6%

SEI Investments stock opened at $80.04 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.89.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $578.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.75 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.09%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

