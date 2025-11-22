Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $823,000 Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Zacks Research cut Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $32.61 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The company had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

