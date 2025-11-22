Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Arete raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Arete Research upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, CLSA raised Baidu to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.11.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day moving average is $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.43. Baidu has a one year low of $74.71 and a one year high of $149.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Baidu by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,116,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,039,132,000 after purchasing an additional 170,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,338,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. RPD Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 161.6% in the second quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 1,258,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,959,000 after buying an additional 777,570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,334,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Baidu by 106.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,804,000 after acquiring an additional 582,832 shares in the last quarter.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

