Leerink Partners Upgrades Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) to Outperform

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $40.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.89. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.93) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.49 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 895.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $145,023.84. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,049.84. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $315,091.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,003.16. This trade represents a 90.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,099 shares of company stock valued at $620,092. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $242,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 20,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 1,430,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,402,000 after buying an additional 733,038 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

