AppFolio’s (APPF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $325.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AppFolio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $311.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings cut AppFolio from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.20.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.97. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $190.24 and a 52-week high of $326.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). AppFolio had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 22.48%.The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AppFolio news, Director Janet Kerr sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.04, for a total value of $712,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,054.80. This trade represents a 17.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total value of $688,925.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,375,428.15. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 26,395 shares of company stock worth $7,025,125 over the last 90 days. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AppFolio by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,458,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $677,846,000 after acquiring an additional 55,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,637,000 after purchasing an additional 333,861 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,110,000 after purchasing an additional 354,061 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AppFolio by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 733,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,894,000 after purchasing an additional 310,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AppFolio by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,522 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

