Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 313,073 Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 2,953.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 323,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $5,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its position in Core Scientific by 64.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 62,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Core Scientific by 26.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,466 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 396.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $717,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Macquarie upgraded Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

In other Core Scientific news, Director Eric Stanton Weiss bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 226,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,770.50. This trade represents a 2.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CORZ stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Core Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.21 and a beta of 6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.84.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.18 million. Research analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

