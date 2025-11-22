Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys 18,335 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ovintiv by 316.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Ovintiv by 91.8% in the first quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $39.00 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.46%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 131.87%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.