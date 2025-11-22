Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $101.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.16. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $91.49 and a one year high of $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.25. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 6.34%.The business had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $108,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,245.48. This trade represents a 3.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

