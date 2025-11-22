Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $6.27 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 95 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $448.00 to $442.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Kinsale Capital Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $493.22.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 3.9%

KNSL opened at $384.73 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.14 and a 1-year high of $531.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.46.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $497.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.00 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

