MAI Capital Management Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $10,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $209.48 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $199.41 and a one year high of $276.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.42 and its 200 day moving average is $234.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $271.50 to $278.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. HSBC raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $263.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.83.

In other news, CEO Srini Gopalan acquired 9,800 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. This trade represents a 12.18% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.91, for a total value of $539,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 156,203 shares in the company, valued at $33,725,789.73. The trade was a 1.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,789,021 shares of company stock worth $422,253,956. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

