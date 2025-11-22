Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Raises Position in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. $PAY

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,033 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paymentus by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,279,000 after buying an additional 551,211 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,557 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,356,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,156 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 472,205 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paymentus by 15.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 781,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,598,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Paymentus in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

PAY opened at $33.36 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

